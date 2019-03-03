Angels’ Andrew Heaney has inflammation in his elbow and won’t start Sunday

Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney has been slowed in spring training by inflammation in the pitcher’s elbow, manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday morning at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
The injury did not require an MRI exam or necessitate that Heaney shut down baseball activities. He threw long toss on Saturday and was expected to do so again Sunday at the Angels’ Tempe Diablo Stadium complex.
The inflammation cropped up after Heaney’s first start of the spring on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. He would have been in line to pitch Sunday, but the Angels skipped his start to allow him to recover.
Ausmus did not appear concerned by the injury. He said Heaney should be ready to resume throwing off a mound in the next day or two.
Heaney, who had elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2016, started the 2018 campaign on the injured list because of elbow inflammation but still made 30 starts.