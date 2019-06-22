Griffin Canning keeps his cool, but Angels fall to Cardinals 5-1

Angels outfielder Mike Trout fouled a pitch off his right knee in the third inning and was in obvious pain for a few minutes. He remained in the game, going two for three with a walk. He said he was scared after the moment of contact but the discomfort eased. He did not expect to sit out Saturday’s game. … One night after playing extra innings, the Angels made a series of moves to shore up the depth in their bullpen. Relievers Luke Bard and Jake Jewell were recalled from triple-A Salt Lake while rookie starter Jose Suarez and reliever Taylor Cole were optioned back to the Bees. Ausmus said he’d like Suarez, who turned in some impressive performances in the wake of injuries to starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill, to focus on becoming more comfortable with his breaking pitches while he is back in the minor leagues. … The Angels don’t expect to be without backup catcher Kevan Smith, on the 10-day injured list because of a metacarpal strain, for long. Imaging revealed no breaks in his left hand. … Cahill, working his way back from elbow inflammation, gave up seven runs and six hits with one walk in a 21/3-inning rehab start at Salt Lake. He struck out five.