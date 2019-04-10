Angels starter Andrew Heaney making progress toward return

The Angels were counting on Heaney to help lead the rotation, but his elbow began to bother him after his first Cactus League start Feb. 26. He was scratched from a March 3 start but allowed to continue throwing when an MRI exam revealed no damage to his elbow. He made his second start March 8 and said he felt no lingering problems. But five days later, Heaney was stopped from throwing altogether. His elbow bothered him again, and the discomfort was enough to raise a red flag.