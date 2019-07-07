Angels fall to Astros despite slugging of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani

In addition to the defeat, the Angels suffered an injury to catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was taken to a local hospital with a possible concussion after an ugly collision at the plate in the eighth inning. Lucroy was crushed by Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick. The shoulder of Marisnick connected with the jaw of Lucroy and Marisnick was called out for deviating from the baseline to initiate contact. Lucroy was carted off the field after several minutes.