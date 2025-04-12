Angels overcome fan interfering with Mike Trout catch to earn road win over Astros

Angels second baseman Kyren Paris, left, and right fielder Mike Trout celebrate after a road win over Houston on Saturday.

Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward homered and the Angels beat the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night.

Yordan Alvarez broke up Anderson’s no-hit bid with a two-out double in the sixth. The left-hander’s night ended after he walked Christian Walker one batter later. Anderson (1-0) gave up one hit and walked four with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Anderson, who retired his first 10 batters, walked the bases loaded with one out in the fourth, but escaped the jam by striking out Jeremy Peña and getting Diaz to line out.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the eighth for Houston.

Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson winds up and throws from the mound during the first inning of his team’s win over the Astros on in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox / Associated Press)

The Angels overcame a fan grabbing the ball out of Mike Trout’s glove after the star reached into the right field stands to make what appeared to be a great catch on a fly ball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning. A fan wearing an Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.

Despite Trout’s protest, first base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch because the interference occurred out of bounds. The ruling stood and was not reviewed by replay. The fan was captured on camera apologizing to Trout after the play and told the Athletic he was just worried about his son’s safety as the ball was traveling toward his head. The fan was escorted out of the section by security, but the Athletic reported Trout met with the fan and his son after the game, signing the foul ball for them, because of the apology.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the first when Ward singled, Luis Rengifo doubled and Trout hit a two-run single off Ryan Gusto (1-1).

Ward, Rengifo and Trout finished a combined five for 13 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Gusto, making his first career start, yielded three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

Schanuel hit a solo home run in the fourth. Ward had a solo shot in the fifth.

Astros right-hander Hayden Wesneski (0-1,3.75 ERA) opposes Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 1.64) when the series concludes Sunday.