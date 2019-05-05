Angels reliever Noe Ramirez gets a warm welcome from Mexico crowd in loss to Astros

He tried hard to ignore the screamed requests for autographs, the demands for his belongings, but as Angels reliever Noe Ramirez threw warmup pitches in the bullpen at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey on Saturday night, there came a point he had to give it up.
“They were hilarious,” Ramirez said. “They were asking for everything. I think they even asked for my jockstrap.”
The worst of the Angels was on display in a 14-2 loss here. A near-capacity and vibrant crowd of 18,177 witnessed the Houston Astros beat to a pulp a team that had assembled a four-game winning streak.
Angels starter Trevor Cahill surrendered six runs on six hits, including three home runs that soared through this high-altitude environment like missiles, in an atrocious 3 1/3 inning start that came after eight days rest and continued a trend. Cahill has historically induced more ground balls than fly balls, but he has now given up 12 homers this season.
The results left manager Brad Ausmus searching for a solution.
“Either the altitude, or air or whatever you want to call it, environmental factors played into it,” Ausmus said. “We still need to figure out why the ball is in the air so much. Could be location. Could be usage. Could be a number of things, but we need to figure it out.”
Angels reliever Chris Stratton fared worse. He gave up eight earned runs on seven hits in four innings.
But there was one silver lining.
Ramirez, whose parents were born in Guadalajara and before he was born relocated to Ramona Gardens in Los Angeles, got to fulfill his goal of pitching on Mexican soil for the first time as a professional athlete.
“I tried to enjoy it as much as I could,” Ramirez said. “Awesome energy again, even in the ninth inning down a lot of runs. It was pretty special.”
A day earlier, Ramirez had stood in the Angels dugout during a workout and expressed desire to pitch in his parents’ homeland.
“Yeah, man,” he said. “A few of us were joking around when we landed. Do you feel that? Do you feel that energy? They’re like no. And I said because you’re not Mexican. I’m excited to be here, man. The stadium is awesome, too. The whole vibe. Just everything going on. I can’t wait to play in front of this Mexican crowd.”
The energy lived up to the hype. Fans remained engaged throughout the game, dancing to the music piped into the stadium and paying attention to at-bats even as the Astros (19-14) walloped the Angels (15-18) and stars like Mike Trout, who was hitless in four at-bats and had his season-starting on-base streak snapped at 29 games, departed after the seventh inning.