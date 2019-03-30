Angels' offense breaks out of hibernation with late surge in 6-2 win over Athletics

When it seemed the Angels would remain frozen and drag their historic season-opening scoreless drought 18 innings, Jonathan Lucroy cracked a single up the middle of the Oakland Coliseum to lead off the eighth inning and didn’t return to the Angels’ dugout until he’d scored their first run of the season on Kole Calhoun’s RBI double to deep center field.
Lucroy’s single opened the floodgates for the Angels, who knocked around Oakland Athletics reliever Joakim Soria for four runs in the eighth on their way to a 6-2 win in their second game of the season.
The Angels had been shut out for the first 16 innings of the season, overmatched by a pair of A’s starters who could barely hit 90 on the radar. When the A’s dipped into their bullpen, the Angels’ hopes should have shriveled. After all, Oakland’s relief corps ranked third in baseball with a 3.37 earned-run average last year and returned most of its key pieces.
Instead, newcomer Brian Goodwin followed Lucroy onto the base paths with a single of his own. Calhoun drilled the first pitch he saw from Soria to center field, allowing Lucroy to cruise home. Mike Trout, who drew boos each time he came to the plate, was intentionally walked. All three scored — Goodwin when Justin Bour drew a bases-loaded walk, and the other two when Andrelton Simmons, who’d struggled all spring to reach base, ripped a single up the middle.
The barrage absolved Angels starter Matt Harvey of what would have been an ill-fated loss. He’d been nearly perfect through four innings, allowing only a leadoff walk in the first inning and retiring 12 in a row. He ran into trouble in the fifth, when he lost the no-hitter on an infield hit by Marcus Semien, but he worked around it by striking out Ramon Laureano and inducing a groundball for an inning-ending double play.
Harvey wasn’t given the chance to stanch the A’s offense in the sixth. Tommy La Stella mistakenly cut off off a relay throw by Calhoun in right field, allowing Matt Chapman to reach second base on a double. Chapman scored two batters later when Khris Davis crushed a two-run homer to left field.
Harvey had everything going for him Friday night. He got six called strikes on his slider and eight swings-and-misses overall. His fastball hovered around 94 mph.
The Angels offense struggled to back him up. A’s starter Macro Estrada held Angels batters to only two hits — one to Simmons in the third and another Trout in the sixth — after retiring the first 11 batters of the game. He never allowed a run.
With a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh, A’s manager Bob Melvin trotted out Lou Trivino again, opening the gate for his formidable bullpen.
The strategy failed this time. The Angels got to Soria, mounting a rally that chased him from the game before he could get an out.
Rookie Ty Buttery faced four A’s batters in a scoreless eighth, and yielded the mound to closer Cody Allen for the ninth. He got the save, and new manager Brad Ausmus got his first win in an Angels uniform.