Nick Tropeano and Shohei Ohtani deliver to lead Angels over the Athletics

The Angels needed a lead and a serviceable performance on the mound from freshly recalled veteran Nick Tropeano. They got both of those things Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum.
Shohei Ohtani provided the final blow for the Angels in a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. He roped a two-out, two-run single to right field in the ninth inning after battling Athletics reliever Joakim Soria for six pitches, the fourth of which was called a second ball instead of a third strike despite coming in on the outer edge of the zone.
Ohtani, the 2018 American League rookie of the year, had only 15 hits and nine RBIs through his first 17 games this season. His .227 average and .318 slugging percentage were slight enough to cause manager Brad Ausmus to be peppered with constant questions. Was Ohtani’s timing at the plate just slow to return after the long layoff caused by the Tommy John surgery he had in October? Did the mechanics of his swing need some tinkering?
A few hours before the Angels’ victory, Ausmus appeased the concerns.
“I don’t doubt that everything is going to be OK,” he said. “He obviously doesn’t look like the Ohtani of normal right now for whatever reason. Didn’t have a full spring training; that’s part of it, I’m sure. But, yeah, I do expect him to return to the hitter he was, or something similar to the hitter he was in 2018.”
All Ohtani needed was a break. He got one from home plate umpire James Hoye, who did not call Ohtani out on Soria’s 1-and-2 curveball, a pitch that hung just over the plate, according to PITCH f/x data.
Against Athletics starter Frankie Montas, whose 2.75 ERA was the lowest among qualified AL starters, the Angels mounted a four-run rally in the second inning. Albert Pujols, the first and ninth batter of the inning, drew a leadoff walk and scored when David Fletcher flared a two-run single into right field. Tommy La Stella drilled a double to center for two more runs.
Tropeano, who entered in the second inning after opener Cam Bedrosian gave up a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the first, did not cruise through his first four innings — he had thrown 70 pitches by the time he induced a popup to end the sixth inning — but had navigated traffic without damage. With runners on first and second and one out in the second inning, he got a double-play groundball from Ramon Laureano. Tropeano issued a one-out walk his next time out but retired three of the four batters he faced in the third. Two A’s reached in the fourth but none advanced to second.
Even after Laureano homered in the fifth and Matt Olson scooped a low-and-away changeup for a two-run, tying homer in the sixth, Tropeano stopped the unraveling. He retired the next three batters that followed each homer.
The outing wasn’t sterling. Tropeano’s inefficiency kept him from pitching into the seventh inning and saving the bullpen. The Angels are six games into a 20-game stretch with no days off, so they would have benefitted from such a reprieve.
But Tropeano, charged three runs on five hits over five innings, gave the Angels (25-29) a chance to prevail against a division foe that had won 10 in a row.