Angels fall to Blue Jays on walk-off home run in 10th

The Angels bullpen had done a fine job of containing Toronto’s threats. Luis Garcia put runners on first and second after the Angels tied the score in the top of the seventh inning, but he got two groundballs to escape a jam. When Garcia issued a leadoff walk and Toronto’s Freddy Galvis laid down a bunt hit to start the eighth, Cam Bedrosian entered and struck out the third batter of the inning. He walked Eric Sogard to load the bases but got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a ball sharply to third baseman David Fletcher, who turned an inning-ending double play.