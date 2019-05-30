Angels beat Athletics in 11 innings behind rookie Cesar Puello's pop

The Angels came through in extra innings after a running gaffe by Kole Calhoun in the ninth. Calhoun was hit by a pitch leading off the ninth. After Puello struck out, Goodwin hit a slow infield grounder. A's third baseman Matt Chapman fielded the ball and tried to throw the ball to second baseman Jurickson Profar but shortstop Semien intercepted the throw short of the bag. When Calhoun came off the base and deked as if he was going for third, Semien tagged him for the out. Rengifo followed with a drive into the gap in right-center to score Goodwin. Walsh then singled in Rengifo.