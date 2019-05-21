Cody Allen inches closer to the pitcher Angels thought they signed

Reliever Luis Garcia said he is feeling “much better” since being placed on the injured list because of a lumbar spine spasm last Monday. He is confident he can rejoin the bullpen after this three-game series against the Twins. … When MLB announced its players of the week Monday, infielder Tommy La Stella was on the list of those recognized in the American League. La Stella batted .444 (12 for 27) with four runs and two homers. His 11 homers entering Monday tied for first among all second basemen. … Right-hander JC Ramirez, who had Tommy John surgery in April 2018, threw 26 pitches in an extended spring training outing Monday. . . . Tim Mead, the Angels’ outgoing vice president of communications, will assume his new duties as president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame on June 24.