Problems with starting rotation mire Angels in four-game losing streak

The Angels were on a four-game losing streak entering Saturday’s game, and similar to other stretches during the season, a big reason for the skid is the starting rotation.

In the last three games, starting pitchers failed to get to the fifth inning for the Angels, adding more stress to the bullpen as the team tries to stay in playoff contention.

Shohei Ohtani and Reid Detmers pitched four innings on Thursday and Friday, respectively, against the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was pulled after suffering a cramp to his middle finger while Detmers gave up seven runs and nine hits to the Mariners. Lucas Giolito didn’t complete the fourth inning Wednesday in Atlanta while giving up a career-high nine earned runs in his second start for the Angels.

Manager Phil Nevin attributed Ohtani’s third cramp in the last 10 days to the fatigue of a “big workload,” saying Ohtani’s next start is unknown, but his finger felt “good” Friday. Before getting pulled, Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings, giving up three hits, walking one and striking out four.

Ohtani still was the designated hitter Friday, going one for four.

Detmers’ record fell to 2-8 Friday with a 4.78 ERA in 20 starts. He gave up seven runs and nine hits while walking two and striking out four over four innings. Nevin was concerned about his velocity being down, but couldn’t pinpoint a reason for it.

“We have to look at the mechanical stuff, which, you know, I can be told what it is,” said Nevin after the game. “But I don’t know. But yeah, I mean, we gotta fix, we gotta fix stuff.”

The 24-year-old Detmers said he’s not experiencing any pain.

Tyler Anderson was scheduled to start Saturday and Chase Silseth is slated to pitch Sunday afternoon’s series finale. Silseth has been effective in two previous starts, pitching at least five innings in wins over the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves last month.

Nevin was aware of his bullpen situation, saying that walks were what killed them in Friday’s loss to the Mariners, and spoke with urgency about winning.

During this current skid, the Angels (56-55) have dropped to fourth in the American League West, 8½ games behind division-leading Texas (64-46) going into Saturday’s game and are five games behind Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the AL.

Inconsistent pitching is one of the Angels’ obstacles, but so are injuries as the team has 17 players currently on its injured list.

The Angels added one more player on Friday, placing shortstop Zach Neto on the 10-day IL because of lower back inflammation. Neto’s injury timeline is still unclear. Neto said his back had improved earlier in the week, but the pain has returned.

“[There’s] a little bit of concern with it, you know, when you’re talking about the back,” Nevin said Friday. “I think it’s best to just calm him down. That’s why he’s going on the IL right now. Give him some rest and get this better instead of trying to fight it.”

Mike Trout, who has been out for one month after fracturing his left hamate, felt “real good” after hitting off a tee Thursday, according to Nevin.

Brandon Drury returned to the Angels infield Friday, making a successful dive on his previously injured left shoulder while going one for four at the plate.

Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe is set to begin a rehabilitation assignment and might return as soon as the end of August. Chris Devenski was scheduled to pitch rehab games in Arizona this weekend and Griffin Canning threw a flat-ground bullpen on Friday.