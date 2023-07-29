Advertisement
Angels

Angels’ Taylor Ward carted off after being hit in face with pitch

Taylor Ward runs the bases after hitting a home run for the Angels against the New York Yankees on July 19.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
TORONTO — 

Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was hit in the face with a pitch and carted off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Ward dropped to the ground and was bleeding after getting hit by a 91.7-mph sinker from Blue Jays starter Alex Manoah in the fifth inning. Angels trainers, bench coach Ray Montgomery and other coaches rushed out of the dugout to aid Ward.

Ward remained on the ground for several minutes as Angels players looked on. Toronto position players all took a knee. The Blue Jays athletic staff also came out to assist Ward.

Ward then got on to a cart and was taken off the field as he received an ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd. There was no immediate word from the Angels on his condition.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Ward soon.

