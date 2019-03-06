Mike Trout sparks Angels in 9-2 victory over Cubs

EXTRA BASES: Trout cut toward the outfield wall on a fly ball to right-center field by catcher Willson Contreras in the first inning and could not make a play. Trout kicked the ball away, allowing Contreras to advance home on a two-run double. Trout was charged with an error. “I thought the ball was hit better than it was and I tried taking my eye off it,” he said. “And when I took my eye off it, I looked right back up into the sun and I saw more than one baseball. But then I saw it and I missed it, and Kole didn't stop it, I guess. I was going to pass it to him. It was just one of those ones where I broke back, took my eye off and when I went to go look I looked straight into the sun. It's obviously bright.”