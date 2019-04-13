Angels survive Cubs' rally and escape with the victory

The Angels survived rallies in the eighth and ninth innings and beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The win propelled the Angels, a team that began the season with one win in its first seven games, to an 8-7 record.
Angels reliever Hansel Robles, a bargain-bin pickup by the Angels last summer who dazzled down the stretch with an overpowering high-90s fastball, sent the Angels’ chances for a victory careening in the eighth inning. After putting runners on the corners with one out, he struck out Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber looking at a high-and-tight 98 mph fastball and seemed like his problems with command were behind him. Then he issued a walk to load the bases and fought with pinch hitter Mark Zagunis for eight pitches. Zagunis fisted the final one, an 89 mph slider that dropped over the middle of the plate, into center field for a two-run single. The Cubs drew within two runs of a tie.
Closer Cody Allen, called in early to bail Robles out of trouble in the eighth, had a difficult a four-out save. He allowed a walk to Rizzo and gave up a run when left fielder Brian Goodwin bobbled a ball that flared traveled toward the wall in fair territory. But he recovered to strike out the last two batters.
One day after struggling to reach base against the Cubs, the Angels offense scraped together a few attacks. Zack Cozart, who entered the game batting .030, led the efforts: He had a three-hit game and drove in one run. Former Cubs player Tommy La Stella reached base four times without getting a hit and scored a run. David Fletcher went 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored. The only Angels player not to reach base in the game was shortstop Andrelton Simmons.
Justin Bour made a baserunning blunder in the first inning. After taking a wide turn around first base on his two-out single to right field, he ran past the bag and held up on the dirt when he noticed outfielder Ben Zobrist cut off the hit. He dived back to first to beat Zobrist’s throw. The baseball hit Bour, who was safe, on the leg and skipped away. Bour jumped to his feet and charged for second base. In the meantime, catcher Willson Contreras got to the ball, fired a strike to shortstop Javier Baez at second base and seemed to throw Bour out. Second base umpire Marty Foster called Bour safe, but Bour had already turned back to the Angels dugout. Baez took advantage of Bour’s incorrect conclusion and applied a tag to end the inning.
Bour redeemed himself later. On a ground ball hit by Anthony Rizzo to first, Bour beat a speeding Rizzo to the bag by diving with his glove extended toward to the base. It was the second out of the first inning and it saved Angels starter Chris Stratton from getting into a bind. Bour also hit a double to lead off the seventh inning, the Angels’ first extra-base hit of the game, but he was left stranded at third base as Cubs reliever Tim Collins retired the next three batters.
Stratton, who was acquired a few days before the start of the season to fill in the Angels’ Andrew Heaney-less rotation, pitched efficiently through four innings at Wrigley. He ran into some trouble in the third inning: After allowing a leadoff single to Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, he issued a one-out walk to Zobrist and then surrendered a run on Baez’s broken-bat two-out blooper to right field. But he struck out Contreras on a low 86 mph changeup to escape what became a bases-loaded jam, then pitched a quick fourth inning to keep his pitch count at 66.
But Stratton labored in the fifth and forced manager Brad Ausmus to dip into his bullpen before the end of the fifth inning for the second consecutive day. Three batters reached base, including Baez again. Baez, last year’s runner-up in balloting for the National League most-valuable-player award, roped a run-scoring double into the left field corner.
Reliever Ty Buttrey retired the next batter in four pitches to retain the integrity of Stratton’s final ledger. Luis Garcia pitched around a walk in the sixth inning, and rookie Jake Jewell struck out one and retired all batters he faced in the seventh.