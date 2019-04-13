Angels survive Cubs' rally and escape with the victory

Justin Bour made a baserunning blunder in the first inning. After taking a wide turn around first base on his two-out single to right field, he ran past the bag and held up on the dirt when he noticed outfielder Ben Zobrist cut off the hit. He dived back to first to beat Zobrist’s throw. The baseball hit Bour, who was safe, on the leg and skipped away. Bour jumped to his feet and charged for second base. In the meantime, catcher Willson Contreras got to the ball, fired a strike to shortstop Javier Baez at second base and seemed to throw Bour out. Second base umpire Marty Foster called Bour safe, but Bour had already turned back to the Angels dugout. Baez took advantage of Bour’s incorrect conclusion and applied a tag to end the inning.