Angels are shut out by Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs in series finale

The Cubs’ Miles Mastrobuoni slides safely into home plate as Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe waits for a relay throw during the Angels’ 5-0 loss Sunday.

Hayden Wesneski threw 6⅓ innings, Michael Busch hit a two-run home run and the Chicago Cubs shut out the Angels 5-0 on Sunday.

Wesneski (3-5) allowed a single to the second batter he faced, then retired the next 18 Angels to help Chicago win a series for the first time in five tries. He allowed a hit, walk and two strikeouts.

Relievers Porter Hodge, Luke Little and Héctor Neris finished the three-hit shutout and Miguel Amaya added a pair of hits and an RBI for Chicago.

José Soriano (4-7) gave up three runs and six hits while striking out three and walking one in five innings.

Amaya and Nico Hoerner drove in runs in the third to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead and Amaya scored again in the fifth on a double play grounder. Busch gave the bullpen some insurance in the seventh after sending Matt Moore’s pitch into right field for his 11th homer of the season.

Wesneski won for the first time in five starts. He took Luis Guillorme’s hopper off his right hand in the third inning, but stayed in the game.

The Angels have dropped six of seven overall.

The Cubs’ regional sports network featured an all-female booth for the first time in club history. Beth Mowins, Elise Menaker and Taylor McGregor handled the telecast.

Injury update: Angels left fielder Taylor Ward made a hard slide into the wall trying to run down a foul ball in the seventh but remained in the game. He was replaced by a pinch-runner after singling in the ninth.

Up next for Angels: Davis Daniel (1-1, 2.70 ERA) faces Jon Gray (3-4, 3.92) on Monday night to start a home series against Texas.