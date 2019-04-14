Angels-Cubs game at Wrigley Field postponed because of weather

Angels manager Brad Ausmus will enjoy his 50th birthday Sunday away from Wrigley Field, where the series finale between the Angels and the Chicago Cubs was postponed because of inclement weather. A wintry system moved into the area overnight, bringing with it snow and high winds. The storm was expected to last through the day.
The Angels (8-7) will head early to Texas. They start a three-game series with the Rangers at Globe Life Ballpark on Monday. The National Weather Service forecasts a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday in Arlington, but it seems unlikely weather will affect any games.
Right-hander Trevor Cahill was scheduled to start Sunday. He will take the mound for the series opener Monday instead. Matt Harvey will start on Tuesday night. The Angels did not announce a starter for Wednesday.
A makeup date with the Cubs has not yet been scheduled. The teams have a few mutual days off. Aug. 26 might be the most convenient. The Angels could travel from Houston, where they will play the Astros in a weekend series, to Chicago for a Monday game and return to Anaheim in time for a six-game homestand that begins Aug. 27.
Before the Angels beat the Cubs 6-5 Saturday, Ausmus said he hoped Sunday’s game was postponed before both teams arrived at Wrigley. Not because of his birthday, he said, but because Cahill would have had to warm up. The Angels, who are a few days into a 17-game stretch with no time off, would have had to burn Cahill’s start and wait until the weekend to use him again.