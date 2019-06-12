Angels sign more draft picks

A day after signing their top pick of the 2019 amateur draft, the Angels welcomed second-round pick Kyren Paris into the organization.
Paris, a 17-year-old shortstop from Freedom High in Oakley, Calif., was committed to Cal, the alma mater of Angels scouting director Matt Swanson. He decided to begin his professional career instead, signing for an above-slot bonus of $1.4 million, said a club official who was not authorized to publicly comment. MLB recommended a slot value of $1.31 million for the 55th pick of the draft, which Paris was.
Paris hit two home runs in 91 games, yet his burgeoning power showed up whenever he played with a wooden bat, Swanson said last week.
“Our scouting group was really surprised with the strength, with the twitch, with the projection in the wiry strength that he’s gonna have as he grows into his body,” he said. “There’s gonna be power in there someday. … I think the good thing is we have a lot of time on our side to allow him to develop.”
Limited by injury as a senior, Paris batted .306 in 19 games this year and .312 throughout his four-year high school career.
The Angels signed their top pick Monday night, inking Will Wilson under-slot for a bonus of $3.4 million. The value of the 15th pick with which the Angels chose Wilson was $3,885,800.
Among other signings, the Angels agreed to terms with 13th-round pick Edwin Sanchez. The right-hander out of B You Academy in Puerto Rico throws a nice curveball and a low-90s fastball that has reached 92 mph. He’s got good mound presence and is aggressive, said Angels scout Omar Rodriguez.
They also agreed to terms with 14th-round pick Zac Kristofak, a junior from the University of Georgia who had a 3.80 ERA over 47 1/3 innings as a reliever. He struck out 63 batters and issued 15 walks. North Carolina Greensboro pitcher Chad Sykes, a fifth-year senior chosen in the 10th round, also signed.
The Angels were allocated a signing bonus pool of $7,608,700 for their picks in the first 10 rounds. All teams have until July 15 to sign the players they select in the 40-round draft.