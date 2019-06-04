Angels draft hard-hitting shortstop Will Wilson of N.C. State in first round

The Angels stayed with that philosophy by picking Wilson. Undrafted out of high school, Wilson shot up the prospect boards. He ranked in the top 10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in slugging percentage the last two seasons. He performed well enough in 2018 — he hit .307 with a .588 slugging percentage and 53 RBIs — to be a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded to the best college player.