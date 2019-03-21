Indians beat Angels 4-2 in Cactus League game

AT THE PLATE: The Angels didn’t muster any offense against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco until the fourth inning, when Kevan Smith hit a leadoff single up the middle and later scored on Brennon Lund’s two-run triple. … In his second Cactus League game of the year, Justin Upton struck out in three at-bats and was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance. Manager Brad Ausmus said he was not worried about Upton’s timing at the plate. “He just needs to get his plate appearances, catch back up."