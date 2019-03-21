Indians beat Angels 4-2 in Cactus League game

The Angels lost 4-2 to the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark on Wednesday night. The Angels are 12-12-4 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: The Angels didn’t muster any offense against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco until the fourth inning, when Kevan Smith hit a leadoff single up the middle and later scored on Brennon Lund’s two-run triple. … In his second Cactus League game of the year, Justin Upton struck out in three at-bats and was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance. Manager Brad Ausmus said he was not worried about Upton’s timing at the plate. “He just needs to get his plate appearances, catch back up."
ON THE MOUND: Starter Tyler Skaggs, who hadn’t pitched in a Cactus League game since March 5, wobbled in the first inning. He faced seven batters, allowed a trio of extra-base hits, including a two-run homer, and yielded three runs. He settled down and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced. Skaggs threw 60 pitches in five innings. …Ty Buttrey and Justin Anderson each threw a scoreless inning and logged one strikeout.
EXTRA BASES: “I was happy for Trouty,” Ausmus said of Mike Trout’s new 12-year contract, which was finalized Wednesday night. “I’m sure the Angels fans were happy. He’s the type of guy, he will go about his business and his life the exact same way. That’s a good thing.” … The Angels reached the 100,000 mark in spring training attendance at Tempe Diablo Stadium for the eighth straight season and 14th time in 16 years.
UP NEXT: The Angels travel to Salt Rivers Fields to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 1 p.m. Ty Buttrey will start the bullpen game. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830