Angels' teenage prospect Jo Adell on fast track to major leagues

The teams that drafted ahead of the Angels weren’t convinced. The Angels were. They drafted him in the middle of the first round, signed him to a $4.376-million bonus and were instantly gratified. Following a successful pro debut against other rookies in 2017, Adell worked more closely with minor league hitting coordinators Jeremy Reed and Shawn Wooten, who are both now on the Angels’ major league staff. The time Adell spent taking their ideas and weaving them into his own philosophy helped him navigate three levels last year.