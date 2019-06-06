Angels take a flier on UCLA’s Kyle Molnar, who has pitched one inning since 2016

Outfielder Justin Upton, out all season recovering from a sprained left big toe, faced live pitchers for the first time since spring training. He hit two home runs, manager Brad Ausmus said, and “looked good.” He could begin a rehab assignment soon. … Matt Harvey, on the injured list because of upper back strain, will begin a rehab assignment Saturday for triple-A Salt Lake. Harvey, who has a 7.50 ERA in 10 starts, will not face restrictions in what will be his first outing since May 23. … Fellow starter J.C. Ramirez was on a 75-pitch count in Salt Lake on Wednesday in his second rehab start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2018. He allowed thee hits, three runs and three walks over 4 1/3 innings. Ramirez might need another outing before being activated. … Shortstop Andrelton Simmons recently took swings for the first time since sustaining a grade 3 sprain of his left ankle May 20. There is still no clear timeline for when Simmons will return.