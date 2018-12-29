Angels and catcher Jonathan Lucroy agree to contract

The Angels on Friday agreed to sign free-agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy to a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.
The deal, which reportedly is worth a guaranteed $3.35 million, is pending a physical.
Lucroy, 32, spent last season with Oakland, playing 126 games and batting .241 after signing with the team in spring training. Lucroy worked with right-hander Trevor Cahill, whom the Angels signed to a one-year contract last week.
Since making his major league debut in 2010, Lucroy has hit 206 doubles, 23 triples and 100 home runs and posted a .337 on-base percentage over 1,101 games.
The Angels will have to make a corresponding move on their full 40-man roster once the transaction is finalized.