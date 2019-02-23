Why the Angels chose a catcher in decline to lead their pitching staff

Lucroy’s defensive decline the last four years is chronicled by Baseball Prospectus’ statistics on framing pitches. Lucroy went from leading baseball with 31.5 runs saved from pitch-framing in 2014 to losing a league-worst 17.9 runs from framing in 2017. His called-strike rate dipped so far below average he ranked 27th out of 40 catchers who accumulated at least 3,500 framing chances last year — and Lucroy used to be one of the best in baseball when it came to getting calls on borderline pitches in the lower third of the strike zone.