Angels' woes continue with dead wood, a dud debut by Chris Stratton, and Mike Trout hit on the hand

The Angels stayed in the game until Robles’ rough inning by playing smartly in the field. A head’s-up play from second baseman Tommy La Stella prevented the Mariners from cashing in a leadoff walk issued to Tim Beckham by reliever Justin Anderson in the sixth inning. When Anderson induced a popup from Healy one batter later, La Stella stationed himself under it in the infield and forced Beckham to retreat to first base. But La Stella allowed the ball to drop, then threw out Beckham when Healy also arrived at first.