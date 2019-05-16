Angels' promising start fueled by surprises, roster gambles and a returning star

The Angels were slow to play Goodwin every day because they were unsure what damage the left-handed hitter could do against left-handed pitchers. He’s followed the team trend in that regard — the Angels hit left-handers at an MLB-worst .211 clip and Goodwin has a .217 average against them — but his ability to make daily adjustments has superseded concerns about splits. After being held hitless in 14 at-bats from May 10-14, he broke out of his slump with a four-hit game Wednesday.