Angels and Astros are ambassadors to Monterrey, Mexico, for a weekend

Baseball has taken a step forward in its international affairs of late, Small said. Although former commissioner Bud Selig oversaw opening day series in places such as Sydney, San Juan and Tokyo, Rob Manfred has advanced MLB’s foothold abroad since succeeding Selig in 2015. Regular-season contests have now been played in Puerto Rico, Japan and Mexico since 2018. A series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will be played next month in London, MLB’s first in-season venture into Europe. The league hopes Monterrey, if not a different city in Mexico, will get another series in 2020.