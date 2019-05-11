Mike Trout hits home run for young fan for second straight year in Angels' win

It keyed the Angels’ third victory in four days. It also sent a 7-year-old from the Baltimore area into a frenzy. A few hours earlier, self-proclaimed super fan Gavin Edelson and his family met with Trout for the second time in two seasons. Trout spent a few minutes chatting, giving Gavin gear and taking pictures. Before he left the Edelsons, who met Trout during last year’s Angels-Orioles series here, Gavin asked Trout to hit a home run. Gavin had done the same thing last summer and Trout delivered, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the game June 29, 2018.