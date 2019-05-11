Mike Trout hits home run for young fan for second straight year in Angels' win

Mike Trout’s home runs always mean something to the Angels, but in an 8-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday night the center fielder’s latest blast held a tad more significance.
It keyed the Angels’ third victory in four days. It also sent a 7-year-old from the Baltimore area into a frenzy. A few hours earlier, self-proclaimed super fan Gavin Edelson and his family met with Trout for the second time in two seasons. Trout spent a few minutes chatting, giving Gavin gear and taking pictures. Before he left the Edelsons, who met Trout during last year’s Angels-Orioles series here, Gavin asked Trout to hit a home run. Gavin had done the same thing last summer and Trout delivered, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the game June 29, 2018.
Trout, who had homered once in his previous 17 games, said in return, “I need to hit a home run tonight.”
Trout did.
With the Edelsons watching from a few rows behind the Angels’ on-deck circle at Camden Yards, Trout blistered a 3-and-2 fastball from Orioles starter Dan Straily to center field in the third inning.
It seemed as though Trout’s home run ball had not received a jolt. It hung in the air, tracing a slow arc through the sky. When it finally deposited over the fence, just out of reach of leaping center fielder Stevie Wilkerson, Trout had slowed his trot around the bases.
Trout kicked up his jog. The Edelsons celebrated in their seats.
Before lightning lit up the night sky, rain rolled in and home plate umpire Tom Hallion waved players off the field for a nearly two-hour delay, the Angels had built themselves a nice cushion. They trailed only briefly in an interrupted game, and they rarely found themselves in much trouble.
That was not something Angels starter Trevor Cahill could brag about six days ago in Monterrey, Mexico. In fact, Cahill hadn’t been able to brag about avoiding trouble since his last quality start April 8. Cahill had allowed 19 runs, all earned, in 15 2/3 innings over four starts from April 15 to May 4. Opponents had launched nine home runs against him in that span, more than the eight he allowed in 110 innings last season.
For a month, Cahill fumbled around for a solution. He had conviction in his pitches, assured they were good ones. But after his previous dud — he departed with one out in the fourth inning after allowing six hits, six runs, two walks and three homers to the Houston Astros — he figured something mechanical had to be at the core of his struggles.
He made a fix by Friday night. Before he was chased into the visiting clubhouse, Cahill had held the Orioles to four hits and two runs. He struck out five batters and didn’t walk anyone. Cahill gave up a first-inning home run to Trey Mancini, then retired seven in a row. He’d only thrown 78 pitches by the end of the sixth inning.
The Angels’ victory should not come as a shock. The Orioles (13-25) are the worst team in baseball by a slew of measurements. Not least among them is their woeful pitching: Baltimore’s staff entered Friday’s game with a 5.52 earned-run average in 37 games.
One day after scoring a season-high 13 runs in a win over the Detroit Tigers, the Angels kept the offense rolling.
Straily kept Ohtani off the base paths for the duration of his start, but he was less effective facing the rest of the lineup. Andrelton Simmons led the second inning with a single and scored on Kole Calhoun’s triple to center field. Third baseman David Fletcher legged out an infield single to start the third and scored on Trout’s homer.
The Angels increased their advantage in the fifth. Trout blasted an RBI double to center field, Simmons slapped a two-run single to the opposite field with two outs and Brian Goodwin doubled Simmons home shortly after. Goodwin scored within moments on Calhoun's single.
Most things went quiet after that. A storm pulled through the area. Thousands vacated the Camden Yards premises.
Still, a few hundred fans hung around for the final innings under a light patter of rain. Among them were the Edelsons, patiently waiting to watch Trout take one more turn at the plate.