Rookie Griffin Canning burned by long ball in Angels’ loss to Orioles

The line wasn’t pretty this time. Angels starter Griffin Canning surrendered three home runs in his team’s 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday.
Canning’s outing started promisingly enough. Following a 2-hour, 42-minute rain delay that pushed the start of the game to nearly 4 p.m. EDT, Canning retired the three batters he faced in the first inning on 15 pitches. The brevity was impressive; Orioles starter John Means had spent nearly 20 minutes on the mound in the top of the frame, allowing three Angels to reach base without a hit before working out of the jam.
But Canning’s effectiveness ended there. He gave up a leadoff home run to Chris Davis in the second inning and a solo shot to Steve Wilkerson with one out.
With the Angels trailing 2-1 in the third, Canning put himself into another hole. He issued a one-out walk, and three pitches later hung an 87-mph pitch over the middle of the plate. Dwight Smith Jr. punished it 416 feet into the sparsely filled seats beyond the right-center-field wall.
Canning’s pitch count continued to climb. He gave up two more hits and issued three more walks, yet it wasn’t until he reached 84 pitches at the end of the fourth inning that reliever Noe Ramirez began to warm in the Angels’ bullpen.
Canning, who’d struck out 13 and walked two in his first two major league starts, departed his third when he reached 101 pitches after 4 2/3 innings.
Even as the rookie took his first career loss and saw his earned-run average balloon to to 5.65, Canning had something to savor from the rubble:
-- Canning struck out six, increasing his total through three starts to 19. Only two other pitchers in Angels history collected as many punch-outs in their first three starts: Shohei Ohtani in 2018 and Tim Fortugno in 1992.
-- Despite still being considered a work in progress, Canning’s changeup was effective. He threw it only 10 times but he got one swing-and-miss and one called strike on the pitch. The contact made against it was weak.
There weren’t many positives for members of the Angels’ offense to dust off. They stranded six and were hitless in four at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Mike Trout’s leadoff home run in the third was the only damage done against Means, who never retired the side in order during his six-inning outing.
The Angels (19-21) fell shy of reaching .500 for the first time since mid-April.