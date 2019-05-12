Rookie Griffin Canning burned by long ball in Angels’ loss to Orioles

Canning’s outing started promisingly enough. Following a 2-hour, 42-minute rain delay that pushed the start of the game to nearly 4 p.m. EDT, Canning retired the three batters he faced in the first inning on 15 pitches. The brevity was impressive; Orioles starter John Means had spent nearly 20 minutes on the mound in the top of the frame, allowing three Angels to reach base without a hit before working out of the jam.