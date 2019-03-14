Angels let Padres get away early in 9-3 exhibition loss

ON THE MOUND: Starting pitcher Felix Pena retired three straight batters in the first inning but gave up two runs in the second as four Padres hitters reached base. Pena recorded five strikeouts in 22/3 innings, though he gave up three hits and two earned runs. … It took only two innings for the Padres to hit three home runs. John Curtiss gave up four runs and a walk in his 11/3-inning outing, and Daniel Hudson followed by allowing three runs and two hits in the fifth inning. … Justin Anderson held the Padres hitless through two innings, but manager Brad Ausmus said he’s not necessarily grooming Anderson to be a multi-inning pitcher. “My hope is that he pitches so well that he’s more of a lock-down-type guy,” Ausmus said. “He’s gonna have to earn his way into that.”