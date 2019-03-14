Angels let Padres get away early in 9-3 exhibition loss

The Angels loss to the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Wednesday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium. They are 10-8-2 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: As his team trailed the Padres by eight runs, Jose Rojas stepped up to bat with the bases loaded. He knocked a liner to left field for a two-run single in his only at-bat of the game. … Mike Trout set a promising tone in the first inning when he hit a double and later scored off a single by Jonathan Lucroy. But that was the only run the Angels would score in six innings, despite totaling eight hits in that span. … Lucroy was the only Angels batter to earn multiple hits Wednesday, going two for three. … The Angels ended the game with 10 hits and 10 strikeouts.
ON THE MOUND: Starting pitcher Felix Pena retired three straight batters in the first inning but gave up two runs in the second as four Padres hitters reached base. Pena recorded five strikeouts in 22/3 innings, though he gave up three hits and two earned runs. … It took only two innings for the Padres to hit three home runs. John Curtiss gave up four runs and a walk in his 11/3-inning outing, and Daniel Hudson followed by allowing three runs and two hits in the fifth inning. … Justin Anderson held the Padres hitless through two innings, but manager Brad Ausmus said he’s not necessarily grooming Anderson to be a multi-inning pitcher. “My hope is that he pitches so well that he’s more of a lock-down-type guy,” Ausmus said. “He’s gonna have to earn his way into that.”
EXTRA BASES: Pena said he is not letting the competition to join the starting rotation affect his work. “[I’m] right where [I] want to be,” he said through an interpreter. … Justin Upton did some running around the bases Wednesday. He has been resting his knee, which is prone to tendinitis, during spring training.
UP NEXT: The Angels face the Brewers at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Maryvale Baseball Park. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830