Angels end Cactus League portion of schedule with loss to Padres

The Angels lost 11-4 to the San Diego Padres on Saturday afternoon at Peoria Sports Complex. The Angels closed the Cactus League portion of their schedule with a 14-14-4 record.
AT THE PLATE: First baseman Justin Bour saw a 2-1 pitch float in over the plate and crushed it for a two-run homer that caromed off the batter’s eye area in center field and cut the Angels’ deficit to 3-2 in the third inning. It was his team-leading fourth home run of the spring. He had nine hits in 35 at-bats and struck out 11 times this spring. … Catcher Dustin Garneau, who entered camp as a nonroster invitee vying for the Angels’ backup spot and was reassigned to the minor leagues on Friday, hit his own two-run homer in the sixth inning.
ON THE MOUND: Minor leaguer Jeremy Beasley gave up five earned runs in a start that lasted 2 1/3 innings. He yielded five hits, including two home runs, and issued four walks. … Closer Cody Allen was the only Angels major league reliever to appear in the game. He allowed three earned runs and three hits in one inning of work.
EXTRA BASES: In a minor league game at Tempe Diablo Stadium, Matt Harvey threw five innings of four-hit, one-run baseball. He gave up a pair of walks and struck out two. Harvey, who will start the second game of the regular season, threw 85 pitches with “good velocity,” manager Brad Ausmus said. … The Angels have 30 healthy players remaining on their spring training roster. Outfielder Peter Bourjos and left-handed reliever Dan Jennings are the nonroster invitees most likely to earn opening day spots. The Angels have only one opening on the 40-man roster, so they’d have to make another roster move to accommodate both players. … Orange County native David Fletcher and trade acquisition Tommy La Stella are also poised to start the season in the major leagues, but Ausmus declined to confirm that. … There might have been a chance for Zack Cozart, a veteran infielder who moved to third base last season, to open 2019 as the Angels’ opening day second baseman. But a left calf strain sustained during the first week of the Cactus League schedule ruined those chances. The Angels ran out of time to try him out at second base during spring training, so he’ll spend the season playing mostly third base, Ausmus said. … Starter Andrew Heaney, who has been sidelined because of elbow inflammation, is throwing from 110 feet. He will follow the Angels to Anaheim, where he will continue his rehab.
UP NEXT: Exhibition game against the Dodgers at Angel Stadium at 5 p.m. Sunday. Right-hander Felix Pena will start for the Angels. TV: SNLA, Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.