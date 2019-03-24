Angels end Cactus League portion of schedule with loss to Padres

EXTRA BASES: In a minor league game at Tempe Diablo Stadium, Matt Harvey threw five innings of four-hit, one-run baseball. He gave up a pair of walks and struck out two. Harvey, who will start the second game of the regular season, threw 85 pitches with “good velocity,” manager Brad Ausmus said. … The Angels have 30 healthy players remaining on their spring training roster. Outfielder Peter Bourjos and left-handed reliever Dan Jennings are the nonroster invitees most likely to earn opening day spots. The Angels have only one opening on the 40-man roster, so they’d have to make another roster move to accommodate both players. … Orange County native David Fletcher and trade acquisition Tommy La Stella are also poised to start the season in the major leagues, but Ausmus declined to confirm that. … There might have been a chance for Zack Cozart, a veteran infielder who moved to third base last season, to open 2019 as the Angels’ opening day second baseman. But a left calf strain sustained during the first week of the Cactus League schedule ruined those chances. The Angels ran out of time to try him out at second base during spring training, so he’ll spend the season playing mostly third base, Ausmus said. … Starter Andrew Heaney, who has been sidelined because of elbow inflammation, is throwing from 110 feet. He will follow the Angels to Anaheim, where he will continue his rehab.