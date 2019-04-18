Matt Harvey's pitching deteriorates in Angels' loss to Rangers

A few days ago, the Angels arrived in Texas soaring.
They were getting injured teammate Mike Trout back in the lineup, they had won seven of eight games and they owned a bullpen that had surrendered the second-fewest runs in the major leagues.
Then they ran into the Texas Rangers, a group that had allowed three more runs than it had scored and lost five of seven. Still, all the things the Angels had going for them failed to materialize.
The Angels lost a third consecutive game to the Rangers on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park. Defeated 5-4 by the Rangers, the Angels saw again what can happen when starter Matt Harvey loses the thread.
Harvey had cruised through four innings. He struck out Angels nemesis Joey Gallo twice and retired the red-hot Elvis Andrus each time he came to the plate. Until he issued a six-pitch walk to Shin-Soo Choo in the fourth, Harvey had faced the minimum amount of batters and thrown a manageable 42 pitches in three innings.
Slowly, Harvey unraveled. The Rangers scratched across an unearned run in the fourth inning — Choo advanced one base on Harvey’s botched pickoff attempt and scored when second baseman Tommy La Stella bobbled a grounder — to cut the Angels’ lead to 2-1.
The Rangers came out hot in the fifth. Asdrubal Cabrera launched the first of three straight singles and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s hit up the middle. With one out, Choo roped a two-run triple into the right-field corner.
Harvey, who gave up five runs (four earned) and five hits and only one walk in 4 1/3 innings, departed immediately. He watched from the bench as Danny Santana greeted reliever Ty Buttrey with a run-scoring double.
The Angels didn’t get enough going against Rangers starter Lance Lynn to absolve Harvey of a loss. Jonathan Lucroy hit an RBI single to center field in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Andrelton Simmmons slammed a double over the head of Choo in left field that scored a speedy Trout, who had walked two batters earlier, all the way from first base. The Angels loaded the bases with two outs in that inning, but La Stella flew out to end the threat. Lynn escaped the game after 5 2/3 innings with seven hits, three walks and two runs on his ledger.
La Stella hit his fourth home run of the year in the eighth inning to cut the Angels’ deficit to 5-3.
The Angels loaded the bases in the ninth but got only one run out of it. They stranded 10 runners overall as they fell to 8-10 on the season.