Matt Harvey's pitching deteriorates in Angels' loss to Rangers

The Angels didn’t get enough going against Rangers starter Lance Lynn to absolve Harvey of a loss. Jonathan Lucroy hit an RBI single to center field in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Andrelton Simmmons slammed a double over the head of Choo in left field that scored a speedy Trout, who had walked two batters earlier, all the way from first base. The Angels loaded the bases with two outs in that inning, but La Stella flew out to end the threat. Lynn escaped the game after 5 2/3 innings with seven hits, three walks and two runs on his ledger.