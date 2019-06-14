Shohei Ohtani hits for the cycle in Angels win over Rays

A fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a brief, complete loss of power and delayed the game 36 minutes with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. That didn’t stop Ohtani. He came to bat in the fifth after Angels starter Tyler Skaggs, who stayed in the game long enough to qualify for his first victory since May 13, finished retiring the Rays in order, and Ohtani hit a ball into the right-field corner. He beat the throw from Avisail Garcia easily for his first triple of the season.