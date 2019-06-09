Home run ball Shohei Ohtani hit off Yusei Kikuchi heading to Japan

Utility man David Fletcher was out of the Angels lineup for an unplanned second game on Sunday. He is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder. Ausmus said the strain is not serious enough to merit an injured list stint. … Right-hander Nick Tropeano was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday to take the roster spot vacated by Dillon Peters, who was optioned after his outing Saturday. … Starter Trevor Cahill, now officially on the injured list, confirmed Sunday that the elbow soreness he’s experiencing is not serious.