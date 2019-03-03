Angels offense shines in 11-2 spring-training win over Reds

The Angels beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 on Saturday at Goodyear Ballpark. The Angels are 6-3 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: On multiple occasions this spring, people around the Angels had referred to free-agent acquisition Justin Bour as a “mountain of a man.” On Saturday, Bour proved himself worthy of the moniker when he hit a baseball so hard it left the confines of the Reds’ stadium. The home run came in Bour’s second at-bat of the spring. A hamstring strain had kept him out the lineup for the first week of Cactus League games. “Homers are good,” Bour said. … Top prospect Jo Adell hit two doubles, including one off Reds starter Anthony Desclafani. … Catcher Jose Briceno had a two-base hit of his own bounce into the right-center field wall. … Peter Bourjos, who is competing to earn a roster spot as the Angels’ fourth outfielder, hit a home run. … The Angels tallied 13 hits, nine for extra bases.
ON THE MOUND: Felix Pena did not allow a hit in the first two innings of his start. In that span, he only allowed two walks. Pena struck out four batters in 2 2/3 innings, including Joey Votto, who came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs in the third. … Jaime Barria, with whom Pena is competing for the fifth spot in the Angels’ starting rotation, allowed four hits and two earned runs over three innings. He struck out one batter and allowed a home run. … Cody Allen and Taylor Cole each struck out a batter in their one-inning appearances. Allen allowed a hit but worked around it. … “The pitching was outstanding today,” manager Brad Ausmus said.
EXTRA BASES: Shohei Othani hit 20 soft-tossed pitches and took 15 swings off the tee. He said after the workout that his elbow is still doing fine and that he would like “to be ready whenever they call my name.” … “Golly!” Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke yelled on a minor-league field at the Angels’ Tempe Diablo complex. Greinke had just thrown a fastball down the middle of the plate, a mistake that Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy squared up for a solo home run to left field. Greinke was in town for a “B” game in which Matt Harvey made his spring debut. Albert Pujols also played in the game.
UP NEXT: The Angels will host the Oakland Athletics at Tempe Diablo Stadium at noon (PST) Sunday. Reliever Daniel Hudson is scheduled to start. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.