Angels offense shines in 11-2 spring-training win over Reds

ON THE MOUND: Felix Pena did not allow a hit in the first two innings of his start. In that span, he only allowed two walks. Pena struck out four batters in 2 2/3 innings, including Joey Votto, who came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs in the third. … Jaime Barria, with whom Pena is competing for the fifth spot in the Angels’ starting rotation, allowed four hits and two earned runs over three innings. He struck out one batter and allowed a home run. … Cody Allen and Taylor Cole each struck out a batter in their one-inning appearances. Allen allowed a hit but worked around it. … “The pitching was outstanding today,” manager Brad Ausmus said.