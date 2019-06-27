Justin Bour's home runs power Angels past Reds for the sweep

Ohtani threw 40 pitches in the bullpen at about 50% effort Wednesday, the first time the right-hander has thrown off a mound since he had Tommy John surgery Oct. 1. “It felt really comfortable,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “It felt good to get on there again.” Ohtani, a two-way player who will be relegated to hitting this season, said he has not had any setbacks in his rehabilitation. … Cahill, out since June 6 because of elbow inflammation, was activated and officially demoted to the bullpen. The right-hander went 2-5 with a 6.92 ERA in 11 starts this season but has extensive experience as a reliever — of his 317 big league appearances in 11 years, 98 have come out of the bullpen. “I’m just here to pitch,” Cahill said. “It wasn’t going great as a starter, so we might as well try something different.” … Right-hander JC Ramirez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, has agreed to extend his minor league rehab assignment, which was set to expire this week. He threw only 41 pitches in his last outing Monday.