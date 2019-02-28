Andrelton Simmons gets his first hit of the spring as Angels hold off Rockies 9-7

ON THE MOUND: Starter Trevor Cahill was economical in the first inning, throwing 13 pitches to retire three consecutive batters, but he had trouble locating the strike zone in the second inning. He allowed three walks and two singles. Three runs scored, the first of them on a hit to shallow left field that fell between Cesar Puello and Simmons. Simmons ranged back from short and laid out to attempt a play on the ball but couldn’t come up with it. In all, Cahill was charged five earned runs. … New Angels closer Cody Allen pitched a clean inning in his spring debut. He said his curveball, a pitch that lost some velocity last season, felt better coming out of his hand. “He mixed his pitches really well,” Ausmus said. “A really good first outing.” … Top pitching prospects Griffin Canning and Jose Suarez also appeared in their first game of the spring. They both worked quickly, retiring all three batters they faced.