Angels' offense saves the struggling pitching in 9-7 exhibition win over Rockies

AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Justin Upton drew a walk in his first plate appearance of the spring and hit a homer his next time up. He had been held out of the Angels lineup for weeks because of tendinitis in his right knee, an injury he sustained before reporting to spring training last month. Upton played three innings in left field, where he moved well but allowed a baseball to drop right in front of him for a run-scoring double. … Third baseman Taylor Ward, who is vying for a spot on the Angels’ opening day roster, hit a two-out, three-run homer to cap a five-run rally in the third inning. … Infielders Zack Cozart and David Fletcher and catcher Jonathan Lucroy also had RBI hits. … Peter Bourjos hit a solo homer.