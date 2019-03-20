Angels' offense saves the struggling pitching in 9-7 exhibition win over Rockies

The Angels defeated the Colorado Rockies 9-7 on Tuesday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 12-11-4 in Cactus League play.
ON THE MOUND: Reliever Luis Garcia, whom the Angels acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for one of their most effective relief pitchers of 2018, logged a scoreless inning for the fourth outing in a row. He has been charged with four earned runs in 71/3 innings this spring. … Luke Bard, who was added to the Angels’ 40-man roster Saturday, started the game and allowed three runs in one inning. The Rockies tallied four hits against him, including Daniel Murphy’s solo home run. … Closer Cody Allen allowed a solo home run, two singles and a walk but struck out three batters in the second inning. … Despite issuing a leadoff walk and subsequently balking, Hansel Robles faced only one extra batter in the third inning.
AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Justin Upton drew a walk in his first plate appearance of the spring and hit a homer his next time up. He had been held out of the Angels lineup for weeks because of tendinitis in his right knee, an injury he sustained before reporting to spring training last month. Upton played three innings in left field, where he moved well but allowed a baseball to drop right in front of him for a run-scoring double. … Third baseman Taylor Ward, who is vying for a spot on the Angels’ opening day roster, hit a two-out, three-run homer to cap a five-run rally in the third inning. … Infielders Zack Cozart and David Fletcher and catcher Jonathan Lucroy also had RBI hits. … Peter Bourjos hit a solo homer.
EXTRA BASES: “It’s great to make good money but, man, it’s good to put a ring in your hands. That’s something that we want to give back to our city and to our owner,” said Albert Pujols of Angels owner Arte Moreno, whose team on Tuesday was finalizing a record-breaking contract that would keep star center fielder Mike Trout in Anaheim for the next 12 years. “... He’s committed and obviously it’s huge to be able to do this.”
UP NEXT: The Angels travel to Goodyear Ballpark to face the Cleveland Indians at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Left-hander Tyler Skaggs will start. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.