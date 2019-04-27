Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dominates Royals in return from injury

Everything went right for the Angels on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, as they welcomed back Tyler Skaggs by gifting him an early lead on their way to a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Skaggs, who hadn’t started in two weeks as he nursed a left ankle sprain, pitched five-plus scoreless innings. As he wielded an effective curveball and saw the velocity on his fastball spike to nearly 95 mph, he encountered minimal resistance from the Royals. He struck out five batters. Skaggs allowed three hits and three walks, but the left-hander emerged unscathed.
Skaggs always performs well at Kauffman Stadium. He’s allowed only one earned run over 26 innings in four starts here.
Skaggs’ pitch count Friday didn’t allow him to get to deep into the game, but the Angels bullpen wasn’t bothered. Luke Bard pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two. Cam Bedrosian gave up a hit in the eighth but induced a double play to end the inning. Justin Anderson was the only Angels pitcher to allow a run. Whit Merrifield led off the ninth with a triple and scored on a sacrifice.
The Angels took an early lead against Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who was activated from the injured list to make his first start of the season. David Fletcher led off the first inning with a single and scored when Albert Pujols launched a two-out home run into the fountains beyond left-center field. The 430-foot shot gave Pujols the 1,995th RBI of his career, moving him into third all time, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Andrelton Simmons’ fifth-inning double, which was misplayed by Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, scored Mike Trout from first to increase the Angels’ lead to 3-0. Rookie Luis Rengifo added another run of insurance on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the first RBI of his career.
Kole Calhoun knocked his seventh home run in the eighth inning. It was his third straight game with a homer.
The Angels (11-16), with three victories in their last 10 games, have back-to-back wins for the first time since a six-game winning streak earlier this month.