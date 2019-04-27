Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dominates Royals in return from injury

The Angels took an early lead against Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who was activated from the injured list to make his first start of the season. David Fletcher led off the first inning with a single and scored when Albert Pujols launched a two-out home run into the fountains beyond left-center field. The 430-foot shot gave Pujols the 1,995th RBI of his career, moving him into third all time, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.