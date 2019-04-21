Angels’ Shohei Ohtani tests protective elbow brace

Left-handed starter Tyler Skaggs threw his first bullpen session since going on the injured list because of a left ankle sprain. He flashed a thumb’s up after returning from the dugout. He is eligible to be activated on Tuesday. … Right-hander Nick Tropeano, who has battled recurring bouts of shoulder inflammation since last May, threw four innings in an extended spring training game in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday. The Angels haven’t yet determined if he’ll pitch out of the bullpen or slip into the rotation when he returns from the injured list … Left-hander Andrew Heaney is expected throw off the mound within the week. He has not done that since receiving a cortisone shot April 8 to relieve inflammation in his throwing elbow.