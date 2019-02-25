Taylor Ward making strides in his quest to win a third base job with Angels

But Ward’s defensive strides have stood out a little more in the early weeks of spring. His reads off the bats have improved and his first steps have become crisper. In Saturday’s game, Ward made a smooth backhanded play on a ball that rolled down the third base line. He gloved the ball, briefly gathered his bearings and made an accurate throw to first base. It arrived on a short hop, just in time to retire the Giants runner. In Sunday’s game, Ward charged in from his spot at third to nab a groundball off the infield grass and throw to first base. Only this time the runner was too fast and Ward could not prevent him from recording an infield single.