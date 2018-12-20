Angels sign veteran pitcher Trevor Cahill

The Angels and free-agent pitcher Trevor Cahill have agreed to a one-year deal that will pay the right-hander $9 million with the possibility of $1.5 million more in incentives, according to multiple sources.
Cahill, who turns 31 in March, joins Matt Harvey as a low-priced veteran the Angels have added to the rotation this week. Harvey agreed to a one-year, $11-million deal earlier this week.
Cahill was 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts) for the A's last season, his 10th in the majors. He works with the ground ball, bat-missing formula the Angels love.