Applaud Angels for extending Mike Trout. Now comes the hard part

Moreno, Eppler and the Angels now have a dozen years to check that box. The group must confront this challenge by maintaining a willingness to spend, despite hefty commitments to Albert Pujols and Justin Upton, while demonstrating the dexterity to discover assets in an era when fewer stars reach free agency. Only a couple of weeks after Bryce Harper vowed to help persuade Trout to join him with the Philadelphia Phillies, Trout chose the security of the Angels over the volatility of the market. Other stars in other cities could follow his example.