Angels and Mike Trout close to record 12-year, $430-million contract

Trout, who is still searching for his first playoff victory in Anaheim, has been the subject of speculation for months now. A native of Millville, N.J., he was tied to the Phillies even before Harper signed there. The rumors ramped up when Harper signed, however, as Harper himself said on multiple occasions he’d do what he could to lure Trout back to the East Coast. He told a Philadelphia radio station, “If you don’t think I’m gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you’re crazy.”