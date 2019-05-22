Angels lose 8-3 to Twins as bullpen falters again

A defensive alignment cost the Angels two more runs in the seventh. With two outs and runners on the corners, the Angels shifted their infield defense against the left-handed-hitting Eddie Rosario. Third baseman Tommy La Stella stood on the grass behind the shortstop’s position, shortstop David Fletcher was behind second base and Rengifo, the second baseman, manned shallow right field. Polanco, the lead runner, was not being held at third base, so he took multiple leads toward home plate. Pitcher Luke Bard, who had given up three straight hits and two runs, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy chased Polanco back to third.