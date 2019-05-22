Angels lose 8-3 to Twins as bullpen falters again

For a while Tuesday night, against one of baseball’s hottest-hitting teams, the Angels kept themselves in a game against the Minnesota Twins that they long seemed doomed to lose without Andrelton Simmons in the lineup, diagnosed with a grade-3 sprain of his left ankle.
Mike Trout hit his 11th home run of the season in the first inning, swatting a letters-high fastball from Twins starter Michael Pineda into Angel Stadium's left-field corner. Brian Goodwin scored on David Fletcher’s RBI single and Luis Rengifo came home on a wild pitch to give the Angels a 3-0 lead in the second.
Then the Angels’ bats fell silent. None of their final seven base runners advanced beyond second base.
And the Angels’ bullpen, perhaps the most encouraging component of a team that has struggled to get to .500, imploded for a second straight night. The Angels lost 8-3.
Justin Anderson, who relieved Trevor Cahill in the sixth with the Angels ahead 3-0, gave up an RBI double to Jorge Polanco on his first pitch and a game-tying home run to Marwin Gonzalez on his next.
The inning erased the progress made by Cahill, who has been stung all season by home runs. He held the Twins hitless through four innings and scoreless through five. He gave up one hit, walked two and yielded few hard-hit balls in that span.
Then manager Brad Ausmus sent Cahill back for the start of the sixth inning to face Max Kepler, who was one for 10 with a walk against Cahill in his career. The decision backfired. Cahill gave up a double and was replaced by Anderson, one of the Angels’ most effective relievers this season.
A defensive alignment cost the Angels two more runs in the seventh. With two outs and runners on the corners, the Angels shifted their infield defense against the left-handed-hitting Eddie Rosario. Third baseman Tommy La Stella stood on the grass behind the shortstop’s position, shortstop David Fletcher was behind second base and Rengifo, the second baseman, manned shallow right field. Polanco, the lead runner, was not being held at third base, so he took multiple leads toward home plate. Pitcher Luke Bard, who had given up three straight hits and two runs, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy chased Polanco back to third.
The battle ended with Polanco scoring anyway on a two-run single by Rosario, who stroked a ground ball into the shift and still picked up a hit when Fletcher and Rengifo got crossed up chasing the ball.
Angels reliever Noe Ramirez gave up a solo home run in the eighth to Twins rookie Luis Arraez, the first of the youngster’s career. The Twins’ five-run lead was insurmountable.