Injuries to Ohtani and Simmons send the Angels to the drawing board

In the moments after the Angels lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Angel Stadium, a sense of dread befell a group that seemed on the verge of cutting down the number of players on its injured list.
Angels trainer Adam Nevala jogged onto the field in the bottom of the eighth inning to tend to designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who was hit on the ring finger of his right hand by a Taylor Rogers fastball as he swung and missed to strike out.
Shortly after, Andrelton Simmons, the team’s Gold Glove shortstop, crashed to the ground in foul territory in an effort to beat out a ground ball for a hit. He overextended his stride and turned his ankle grotesquely when his left foot landed just shy of the first base bag. The impact sent Simmons rolling and writhing with what was later determined by negative X-Rays to be a left ankle sprain.
And the two in-game losses sent the Angels to the drawing board. They will not make any moves until the severity of both injuries is determined. In Ohtani’s case, a trainer will check on his hand before Tuesday’s game. Simmons, however, will undergo an MRI for an affliction manager Brad Ausmus deemed a “little bit more dire.”
“It's tough. The way he plays, he plays hard, 100 percent,” Mike Trout said. “You can’t tell him not to. He’s always been doing that, lunging at the bag, trying to get a hit. It was a big situation in the game. If he gets on base there, a two-run homer ties it. So it’s tough, especially if you lose a guy like Simba. Hopefully it’s not for too long.”
The injuries occurred at a time when the Angels are close to welcoming back at least one key component of their roster. Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney cleared another hurdle in his return from elbow inflammation, throwing 73 pitches and striking out 10 in a 4 1/3-inning rehab start Monday; he could be asked to make one more outing but the Angels are open to bringing him back before being stretched to 90 pitches if he still feels good Tuesday. A little farther down the line is the impending return of right-hander J.C. Ramirez, who could be ready to come back from last year’s Tommy John surgery next month.
Starting pitching might now be the least of the Angels’ worries. In a matter of moments, the Angels (22-25) caught two bad breaks that could cost them stability in the batting order as they begin a stretch where they’ll face American League West division rivals in the five series that follow this one against the Twins.
“That was a pretty creepy inning,” said reliever Ty Buttrey, who gave up a two-run, go-ahead homer in the top of the eighth inning. “That escalated very quickly. Ohtani getting hit and Simba going down and me giving up the [tie], you couldn’t have drawn it up any worse than that.
“Those guys are huge parts of our lineup and great teammates. I hope they recover just fine.”
The Angels have a short list of options on the 40-man roster to back up Simmons, who is likely headed to the injured list. David Fletcher and Zack Cozart can share Simmons’ responsibilities, but having Fletcher, Cozart and Tommy La Stella playing every day would limit the Angels’ versatility. The lack of depth was evident as soon as Simmons was carried off the field. Down to one position player, the Angels moved catcher Jonathan Lucroy to first base and brought in backup catcher Kevan Smith.
The Angels have 14 pitchers and only six infielders, so the roster balance could shift when they call in reinforcements from the minor leagues. Any of middle infielder Luis Rengifo, recently demoted first baseman Justin Bour and Taylor Ward, who has been playing left in addition to first and third base, could come up from triple-A Salt Lake.
If Ohtani requires an injured list stint, Albert Pujols would get the majority of the starts as designated hitter, and Jared Walsh would likely play first base on a near-daily basis.
The upside with Simmons is he’s a notoriously quick healer. He hurt his back in early April but only missed one game. Simmons suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain last June 5 when he twisted it coming down the dugout steps before a game. He was placed on the injured list but only missed 10 days.
Simmons hasn’t missed significant time with an injury since he tore a ligament in his left thumb in May 2016. He was back nearly a month later.
“You never know with Simba,” Trout said. “Hopefully he comes back faster than normal. He’s different, for sure.”
At any rate, the blow to the lineup could be catastrophic. Ohtani rejoined the Angels’ lineup May 7 and lit a spark in the Angels’ offense. Entering Monday’s game, the Angels’ .298 batting average since May 7 was second only to the Twins’ .299 average.
Simmons has been putting up career numbers. He has collected a hit in 28 of his last 32 games and he now leads baseball with 45 hits since April 15.
"It’s still early,” Trout said. “We can’t say it’s going to derail a season. We’ve got a lot of guys in the minor leagues that can come up and fill in, guys that have been up here before. We’ll go from there.”