Injuries to Ohtani and Simmons send the Angels to the drawing board

The injuries occurred at a time when the Angels are close to welcoming back at least one key component of their roster. Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney cleared another hurdle in his return from elbow inflammation, throwing 73 pitches and striking out 10 in a 4 1/3-inning rehab start Monday; he could be asked to make one more outing but the Angels are open to bringing him back before being stretched to 90 pitches if he still feels good Tuesday. A little farther down the line is the impending return of right-hander J.C. Ramirez, who could be ready to come back from last year’s Tommy John surgery next month.