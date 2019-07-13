Players, fans and a mascot came together on Twitter to celebrate the Angels' magical night

It was a magical night for the Angels on Friday.
Right-handers Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined on a no-hitter in a 13-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners, the same night they honored the late Tyler Skaggs by wearing his uniform No. 45 and last name on their jerseys. Skaggs’ mother, Debbie Hetman, threw out the ceremonial first pitch — a perfect strike.
After the last out, Angels, Dodgers and other MLB players, professionals, fans, and a mascot came together on Twitter to celebrate the magical night with the Angels.