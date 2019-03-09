Angels fall in offensive battle against White Sox 15-8

The Angels fall to the Chicago White Sox 15-8 at Tempe Diablo Stadium. They are 9-6-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to right-center field, took third on Jonathan Lucroy’s sharp single to left and scored on Albert Pujols’ single to left. Infielder Jhoan Urena, a non-roster invitee to camp, hit a two-run homer to right field in the seventh. The White Sox racked up 19 hits, including three each by right fielder Jon Jay, who had two RBIs, and first baseman Yonder Alonso, who had a homer, three RBIs and three runs.
ON THE MOUND: The wind was blowing straight out to center field, making it a tough day for pitchers in Tempe Diablo Stadium. The White Sox scored eight runs on seven hits in the third inning against Angels relievers Dan Jennings and Dario Beltre, and Cam Bedrosian gave up four runs on four hits, including homers by Welington Castillo and Brandon Guyer, in the fourth. The Angels used 11 pitchers in the three-hour, 43-minute game, which included eight wild pitches.
EXTRA BASES: Manager Brad Ausmus said Zack Cozart (calf strain) has improved “significantly” in recent days and is “definitely trending in the right direction, but the infielder still may start the season on the disabled list. … Left fielder Justin Upton (knee tendinitis) ran on the field for the first time Friday and could begin playing in games next week.
UP NEXT: The Angels have noon PST split-squad games on Saturday against Milwaukee at Tempe Diablo Stadium and the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Right-hander Trevor Cahill will start against the Brewers, and right-hander Griffin Canning will start against the Cubs. TV: Fox Sports West; Radio: 830 (Milwaukee game).