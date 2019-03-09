Angels fall in offensive battle against White Sox 15-8

AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to right-center field, took third on Jonathan Lucroy’s sharp single to left and scored on Albert Pujols’ single to left. Infielder Jhoan Urena, a non-roster invitee to camp, hit a two-run homer to right field in the seventh. The White Sox racked up 19 hits, including three each by right fielder Jon Jay, who had two RBIs, and first baseman Yonder Alonso, who had a homer, three RBIs and three runs.