Angels’ moves signal roster close to being finalized as Opening Day nears

Left-hander Dan Jennings is the only non-roster reliever with major league experience remaining in Angels camp. The Angels are likely to put him on the roster because they don’t have another left-handed pitcher in the bullpen. To make room for him, the Angels could designate for assignment minor leaguer Jesus Castillo, a right-hander who was added to the 40-man roster after the 2017 season. Castillo, 23, issued eight walks and yielded nine earned runs in three Cactus League innings before being optioned to double-A on March 10. Acquired by the Angels in August 2016, Castillo has not yet played in the major leagues.