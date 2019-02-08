Daniel Hudson, former Dodgers reliever, agrees to contract with Angels

The Angels have added a former Dodgers reliever to their bullpen with less than a week to go before pitchers and catchers are due to report to Arizona for spring training.
Daniel Hudson agreed to a minor league contract with the team on Friday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Times. If he makes the team, Hudson would earn $1.5 million next season, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
ESPN first reported the development.
Hudson appeared in 40 games with the Dodgers last season, finishing the year with a 4.11 ERA and a 3-2 record. The 31-year-old struck out 44 and walked 18 over 46 innings before suffering a shoulder injury in August that kept him off the mound for the rest of the season.
It remains to be seen if Hudson can earn a spot on the Angels’ opening-day roster. If the nine-year veteran is fully healthy, he could be a decent addition for a bullpen that struggled to keep runs off the board in 2018.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled report to Tempe Diablo Stadium — the Angels’ spring training home — on Tuesday.